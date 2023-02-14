PSG 0-1 FCB: Messi’s Performance Shows That He Plays Better With Mbappe Than With Just Neymar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Paris Saint Germain were defeated by a lone goal by Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie at the Parc De Princes. Lionel Messi’s performance lacked a little bit of consistency throughout the duration of the game.

The PSG team struggled a lot in the first 60 minutes with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr leading the attack while Kylian Mbappe was on the bench. Lionel Messi as usual, fell into his creative duties as he created some goal scoring opportunities for Neymar Jr and other players but non could take advantage of those opportunities. In fact, Paris Saint Germain didn’t record any shot on target in the whole of the first half.

After Bayern Munich took the lead, Kylian Mbapoe was introduced into the game and Paris Saint Germain came alive once again as Lionel Messi drifted totally into the midfield as a midfielder and created good opportunities for Mbappe who made good use of his speed over the Bayern Munich’s defense. While Neymar Jr was struggling to get a clear cut chance, Mbappe got them easily.

The two goals that he scored were even ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee and he went on to miss other goalscoring opportunities. This game has gone on to show that Messi’s creative abilities is more beneficial when Mbappe is on the pitch than when only Neymar plays with him.

