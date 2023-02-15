PSG 0-1 FCB: Fans react as Musiala had more completed dribbles than Messi last night

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fans on the Internet have reacted as Jamal Musiala had more completed dribbles than World Cup winner, Lionel Messi Last night as Bayern Munich claimed a 1-0 win over the French giant. Bayern Munich were clearly the better side for the first 75 minutes of their Round of 16 first-leg tie with Paris Saint-Germain, but had to withstand a late onslaught from the hosts that was inspired by half-fit substitute Kylian Mbappe. Kingsley Coman had given an impressive Bayern the lead early in the second-half, but they ended with 10 men after Benjamin Pavard’s late lunge on Lionel Messi.

Kingsley Coman returned to haunt Paris Saint-Germain once again as 10-man Bayern Munich won 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie at the Parc des Princes. The Parisian, who struck the winner against his former club in the 2020 final, continued his recent good form in front of goal when he fired a 53rd-minute volley underneath the body of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

However, Fans have lauded the performance of Musiala who completed six dribbles last night joint most with Nuno Mendes which was more than that of Messi. The Argentine had four completed dribbles out of his seven attempts.

Here are the reactions below:

