PSG 0-1 BAY: PSG Without Kylian Mbappe Are An Average Team That Stands No Chance Of Qualification

From the day Kylian Mbappe picked up an injury and was a doubt for the Uefa Champions League round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich, there were worries that the French club wouldn’t be good enough to get a positive result against the Germans and today, those worries turned out to be justified.

Paris Saint-Germain hosted Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes for the first leg of the UCL round of 16 and they did so with Kylian Mbappe starting from the bench.

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr led the attack but could not seem to hurt Bayern. As a matter of fact, Bayern Munich looked too good for the home team and were on course for an easy 1-0 win before Mbappe was introduced.

Although, the match still ended in a defeat, the impact of Mbappe could be felt right from the moment he stepped on the pitch. He completely changed the match and turned PSG into a formidable side.

The striker was so unlucky to have two of his goals ruled out for offside. For a few moment, he thought he’d brought his team back into the tie only for the goals to be correctly ruled out for offside.

Everyone who watched the match could see that without Mbappe, PSG are just an average team with big name players. They stood absolutely no chance against this Bayern team until he came in.

Fortunately for PSG, the result not too bad for them and with the return leg set to be played next month, Mbappe should be fit enough to start from the first whistle.

With him in the team, Bayern would be very wise to realise that their job is nowhere near over.

