PSG 0-1 BAY: PSG Players Who Performed Well Despite Their Loss To Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich were clearly the better side for the first 75 minutes of their Round of 16 first-leg tie with Paris Saint-Germain, but had to withstand a late onslaught from the hosts that was inspired by half-fit substitute Kylian Mbappe. Kingsley Coman had given an impressive Bayern the lead early in the second-half, but they ended with 10 men after Benjamin Pavard’s late lunge on Lionel Messi.

Here are the three PSG players who performed well despite their loss to Bayern Munich

Sergio Ramos

Ramos put in a combative performance and was solid in defense. He won nine of his 13 duels, making seven clearances, three interceptions, and two tackles. He also played two long balls and attempted one shot off target late in the game.

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe changed PSG’s dynamic going forward and was unlucky as he put the ball in the back of the net twice, but both goals were ruled out for offside.

Nuno Mendes

Although his defensive positioning wasn’t the best, his offensive output was extraordinary. Nuno Mendes dusted several Bayern defenders, putting in dangerous low crosses. Had his kneecap been onside, he would have created the equalizer for substitute Kylian Mbappe. In total, Mendes completed six dribbles. He could develop into the world’s best left back and is already among them.

