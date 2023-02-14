PSG 0-1 BAY: 3 players to blame for Paris Saint Germain’s 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in UCL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Paris Saint Germain football club’s losing streak in all competitions extended to three on Tuesday night, following their hard-fought defeat against German Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich football club at Parc Des Princes in France.

The French Ligue 1 Champions have not been impressive in all competitions since the beginning of the year, and they have been able to lose five of their 11 matches this year.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the maximum three points, but Bayern Munich football club eventually secured the maximum three points in the game.

After playing out a goalless draw in the first half, Kingley Coman netted the winning goal for the away team in the 53rd minute through an assist from Canada national team captain Alphonso Davies to end the match 1-0.

The victory over Paris Saint Germain football club means Bayern Munich football club have won all their matches in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Here are the three players to blame for Paris Saint Germain football club’s hard-fought defeat against Bayern Munich football club at Parc Des Princes in France on Tuesday night, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League;

Neymar Junior

The Brazil national team star was given a starting role by coach Christophe Galtier alongside Lionel Andres Messi, but he was unable to impress for the entire duration of the game.

Lionel Messi

The former Barcelona football club star was not at his best for Paris Saint Germain football club in the game, and he was unable to help his team to get a point.

Danilo

The Portuguese star started in Paris Saint Germain football club’s midfield but he was unable to make an impact in the game before he was substituted in the second half.

Photo credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)