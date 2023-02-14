Preview of Tottenham’s Champions League Round of 16 Match Against AC Milan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tottenham prepares to take on AC Milan in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash, hoping to put aside their inconsistent form in domestic competitions. The Italian Serie A holders have won only one of their last five league games. However, they remain a formidable force in Europe and should not be underestimated. The match will be played at San Siro Stadium, which holds great memories for Spurs fans, including a famous win against AC Milan in the 2010/11 season.

Although Spurs have played in a Champions League final since then, the Milanese club has not progressed to this stage of the tournament since 2013/14. According to FiveThirtyEight, both teams are almost evenly matched, with Milan given a 35% chance of winning, Spurs given a 40% chance, and a draw rated at 24% for the first leg. Tottenham remains the favorite for the tie, with a 53% chance of winning the second leg and a 64% chance of advancing to the quarter-finals. However, the rankings suggest that Bayern Munich (23%) and Manchester City (21%) are the most likely teams to win the tournament.

Spurs face some problems in midfield, with Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur injured, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg suspended. Additionally, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is currently out of action. Nonetheless, the team will be determined to perform at their best and secure a positive result away from home.

In conclusion, the Tottenham vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie is shaping up to be an exciting encounter, with both teams eager to progress to the next stage of the competition. Tottenham may have a slight edge, but Milan should not be underestimated, and the match at San Siro is sure to be a fiercely contested battle.

