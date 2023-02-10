Preview: Chelsea vs. West Ham United Team News

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea will face off against West Ham United in a highly anticipated match at the London Stadium on Saturday. The visitors will be hoping to secure a positive result after a 0-0 draw with Fulham in their previous fixture, while the Hammers recorded a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United.

Chelsea’s manager, Graham Potter, is expected to make a few changes for the upcoming match and is likely to opt for a 3-5-2 formation. One of the notable changes will be the return of Kalidou Koulibaly to the starting lineup. The center-back has been in impressive form this season and will be a valuable addition to the defense.

In goal, Spanish shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to start and will be hoping to secure a clean sheet on Saturday. Alongside Koulibaly, Benoit Badiashile and Thiago Silva are expected to take up the left and right center-back positions, respectively.

In midfield, Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher might be deployed as the holding midfielders, with Fernandez occupying a more central role. They will be tasked with dominating the proceedings in the middle of the park.

Marc Cucurella and Reece James are expected to start as the left and right wing-backs, respectively. They will be tasked with stretching Chelsea’s attacks in the opposition half. Mason Mount is expected to slot in as the attacking midfielder, providing creativity and support for the forwards.

Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling are expected to lead the attack for Chelsea. Both players have been in excellent form this season and will be determined to find the back of the net against a West Ham defense that has conceded only two goals in their last five matches across all competitions.

Noni Madueke might have to settle for a place on the bench but could be brought on in the latter stages of the game if needed. Mykhaylo Mudryk is also expected to make a cameo appearance in the second half, bringing pace and energy to the Chelsea attack.

In conclusion, this match promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams eager to pick up a positive result. Chelsea will be looking to extend their three games unbeaten run and continue their push for a top-four finish, while West Ham will be hoping to climb up the table and secure a place in European competition.

