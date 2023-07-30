Preseason Tour: Photos From Chelsea Players Training Session

Chelsea players have continued to train hard ahead of their important preseason game, and they will be hoping to round their tour up with a win.

Ahead of their next game, the Blues where seen training hard in the gym, and fans would be glad to see the maintaining their body fitness.

Below are some of the photos from the Blues training sessions;

Thaigo Silva remains to be an integral part of the group and it remains unseen if he becomes the clubs captain soon.

Chelsea have been very great in their preseason tour so far, and have won two of their last three games with their last game ending in a draw against Newcastle United.

The Blues endured a torrid and awful campaign last season and ended the league in 12th position. They will be hoping to have a better campaign next season under new coach, Mauricio Pochentiho.

Let’s have your thoughts.

Elijah2022 (

)