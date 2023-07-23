Preseason: Super Eagles dazzler Joe Aribo comes off bench to score a classic goal in Southampton win

Super Eagles of Nigeria dazzler Joe Ayodele Aribo was fantastic for Southampton football club of England on Saturday evening, as he came from the bench to score a goal in their convincing 4-2 victory over Reading football club in preseason friendly match.

The former Glasgow Rangers football club midfield maestro was dropped to the bench by his coach, and he was able to make an instant impact after being introduced to the pitch in the second half.

The Nigerian international replaced England star James Ward-Prowse in the 71st minute, and he was able to score a classic goal few minutes after he was introduced.

Poland national team star Jan Bednarek broke the deadlock for Southampton football club in the 3rd minute and James Ward-Prowse doubled the lead in the 9th minute, before Harvey Knibbs scored a goal for Reading football club in the 22nd minute to end the first half 2-1.

Adam Armstrong made it 3-1 in the 50th minute, and substitute Joe Ayodele Aribo made it 4-1 in the 76th minute, before Olamide Shodipo scored the last goal of the game in the 89th minute to end the match 4-2.

Joe Aribo was impressive for Southampton football club in the second half of the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning goal.

The Nigeria national team star will now be looking forward to returning to Southampton football club’s first eleven when they play their next game in few days time.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)