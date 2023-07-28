Premier League’s Most Formidable Trios of the 21st Century

The Premier League has witnessed some extraordinary footballing talents over the years, and when three top-class players combine their skills to form a formidable trio, magic happens on the pitch. These trios have left a lasting impact on English football, producing moments of brilliance and captivating fans worldwide. Let’s take a closer look at some of the best trios the Premier League has seen in the 21st century.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Carlos Tevez (Manchester United)

This attacking trio was a nightmare for opposing defenders. Their telepathic understanding and goal-scoring prowess helped Manchester United secure multiple Premier League titles and even the UEFA Champions League.

2. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Fondly known as “The Fab Three,” these Liverpool stars were instrumental in the club’s success, winning the Champions League in 2019 and finally clinching the elusive Premier League title in the 2019-2020 season.

3. Robert Pires, Dennis Bergkamp, and Thierry Henry (Arsenal)

This iconic Arsenal trio was a joy to watch. Their combination of flair, creativity, and clinical finishing made them an integral part of Arsene Wenger’s “Invincibles” team that went unbeaten in the 2003-2004 season.

4. Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, and Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

These three attackers formed a lethal combination under Pep Guardiola’s guidance. Their pace, skill, and goal-scoring ability propelled Manchester City to numerous Premier League triumphs.

5. Arjen Robben, Damien Duff, and Didier Drogba (Chelsea)

Chelsea’s success in the mid-2000s owed much to this trio. Robben and Duff’s wing play combined with Drogba’s dominant presence upfront made them a force to be reckoned with.

6. Eden Hazard, Willian, and Diego Costa (Chelsea)

This trio led Chelsea to the Premier League title in the 2014-2015 season. Hazard’s dribbling, Willian’s creativity, and Costa’s clinical finishing made them a nightmare for opposition defenses.

Photo Credit Google

