Premier League’s most appearances: Who holds the record for the most appearances in the EPL?

When it comes to the English Premier League, there are some names that just stick out more than others. The likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and Ryan Giggs have all had exceptional careers in the EPL. But when it comes to sheer longevity and consistency, there are only a few names that come to mind. Today, we’re going to take a look at the top 10 players with the most appearances in the EPL, and explore the career of the man who holds the all-time record.

At number 10, we have David James. The former goalkeeper made an incredible 572 appearances in the EPL over the course of his career, playing for the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Portsmouth.

In ninth place is Rio Ferdinand, with 504 appearances. The former Manchester United centre-back won six EPL titles during his time at the club, cementing his status as one of the league’s great defenders.

In eighth place, we have Gary Speed. The late Welsh midfielder played for Leeds United, Everton, and Newcastle United during his time in the EPL, making a total of 535 appearances.

Number seven on our list is Gareth Barry, who recently announced his retirement from professional football. Barry made a total of 653 appearances in the EPL, playing for Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton, and West Bromwich Albion.

At number six, we have Frank Lampard. The Chelsea legend played 609 times in the EPL, scoring an incredible 177 goals along the way. Lampard is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history.

In fifth place is Jamie Carragher, who made 508 appearances for Liverpool. The former centre-back is known for his no-nonsense defending and incredible work-rate, making him a fan favourite at Anfield.

Number four on our list is James Milner, who has played for Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Liverpool. Milner has made a total of 536 appearances in the EPL, and is still going strong at the age of 35.

Coming in at number three is the great Ryan Giggs. The Manchester United legend played for the Red Devils for his entire career, making an incredible 632 appearances and winning 13 EPL titles along the way.

In second place is the one and only David Beckham. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star made 265 appearances in the EPL, scoring 62 goals and creating countless others with his trademark free-kicks and pinpoint crosses.

And finally, the man who holds the all-time record for the most appearances in the EPL is none other than the legendary goalkeeper, Peter Shilton. Shilton made 1015 appearances over the course of his career, playing for 11 different clubs and setting a record that may never be broken.

Sammy67 (

)