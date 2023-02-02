Premier League winners and losers of January transfer window as £700m plus spent

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 20 clubs in the Premier League had mixed ends to the January transfer window, with late moves from Chelsea and others bringing the overall spending north of £700m.

Premier League clubs made some frantic last-minute moves before the January transfer window crashed shut.

Right before the deadline, Chelsea closed the largest deal of them all by finally agreeing to a British record £105 million transfer for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. This brought the total spending by Premier League clubs above £700 million. Lately, Manchester United was also busy, finalizing a loan deal for Marcel Sabitzer after learning that Christian Eriksen will be out for the majority of the rest of the season due to injury.﻿

While some club supporters will be thrilled with the January transactions, including the last-minute deals and those that were completed earlier, not everyone will share those sentiments. In this article, Mirror Football examines the winners and losers from a hectic month.﻿

Winners﻿

Chelsea﻿

If you assumed Chelsea was busy throughout the summer, you were only partially correct. They continued where they left off in the new year after spending lavishly in the early aftermath of Todd Boehly’s takeover.﻿

By the time they reached the final stretch, they had already shelled out on players like Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, and Malo Gusto, the latter of whom brought their total spending for the month to around £200m. The cherry on top was a world record-breaking contract for World Cup standout Fernandez.﻿

Mudryk Mykhaylo﻿

Even though Mudryk seemed to be desperately seeking a transfer to Arsenal for the majority of the transfer window, it’s difficult to see this anything other than a victory for the Ukrainian. The hefty contract is fantastic news for the talented winger, even if Shakhtar benefits from the £62 million initial fee.﻿

The 22-year-old, who made his Chelsea debut against Liverpool and displayed encouraging indications, will now have the greatest stage of them all to display his abilities. Not bad for a player who, before the start of 2023, had fewer than 50 senior league appearances.﻿

Wolves﻿

Wolves took rapid, decisive action throughout the World Cup break and into the new year, while other clubs stumbled. Julen Lopetegui’s appointment as manager was the first significant action, and he promptly set about assembling a team that could advance up the standings.﻿

Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha, if they can regain their peak form, can provide match-winning quality while Craig Dawson brings top-tier experience. The Joao Gomes saga was also ultimately resolved, and it’s been said that Lopetegui’s influence may have prevented it from happening.﻿

Luis Trossard﻿

Some people in Brighton may have concerns about Trossard’s behavior, but the Belgian made the move he desired. The Belgian would have understood the significance of his next move at the age of 28, and Arsenal seems like a nice fit.﻿

After the £21 million sale, Roberto De Zerbi, the manager of Brighton, remarked, “I’m sorry for the recent period, but I still would want to wish Leandro good luck for the future.” On the basis of past performance, it would not be shocking to learn that the Seagulls already had a suitable replacement rising through the ranks.﻿

Forest, Nottingham﻿

Like Chelsea, Forest had a busy summer and a busy start to the new year. In fact, Brandon Aguilera and Loic Bade, two of those summer additions, will finish the season elsewhere.﻿

In January, players like Danilo arrived who had been linked to bigger teams earlier in the transfer season. Along with Jonjo Shelvey and Felipe, Keylor Navas, a Champions League winner, was also signed by Forest on the final day of the transfer window.﻿

LosersEverton﻿

Everton changed managers in January 2022, and the new manager was able to hire certain players quickly. This year, they replicated part one, but no fresh signings materialized.﻿

The ‘good’ news is that following the completion of their summer transfers from Burnley under former manager Frank Lampard, James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil, new manager Sean Dyche has some recognizable players at his disposal. However, few people will be pleased if Andre Ayew, who is reportedly still in talks about a possible outside-the-window move, is the sole new face.﻿

Caicedo, Moises﻿

Some players were able to push for a departure, but Caicedo was unsuccessful. The Ecuadorian international tried very hard to express his wish to depart, but Brighton were stubborn, and Arsenal focused on other prospects.﻿

Given that Chelsea is apparently interested as well, a deal could still be concluded in the summer. However, Caicedo is currently confined to the south coast for the rest of the campaign and will not compete in a title contest with the league’s top teams.﻿

Liverpool﻿

Beginning with the opening of the window, Liverpool was happy as can be. The Reds appeared to have solved their other injury concerns after outpacing their competitors with a deal for Cody Gakpo.﻿

But as the game went on, it became apparent that Jurgen Klopp’s team lacked in other areas. However, the much-desired center midfielder never showed up, leaving the Anfield club in a serious fight to save their season and return to the top four.﻿

Hassan Ziyech﻿

There was always going to be an outcast with Chelsea bringing in so many new people. This clarified why Hakim Ziyech and Paris Saint-Germain discussed a loan move, but the deal fell through at the last minute.﻿

In all tournaments, the Moroccan international has only played 610 minutes, and that doesn’t include his late-January activity. He might find himself in a precarious situation with the possibility of a summer exit.﻿

East Ham﻿

Everton’s difficulties made headlines, but other relegation contenders enjoyed a quiet January. At least Danny Ings was acquired by the Hammers from Aston Villa, but the new striker was hurt during his very first game for the team.﻿

This season, David Moyes’ team has already battled to manage injuries, with summer arrivals Nayef Aguerd and Maxwel Cornet missing a significant amount of action. Moyes will need to hope that his team is capable of competing against the improved Bournemouth and Southampton, who are relegation opponents.﻿

