Premier League: Why Ten Hag Should Consider Using A 4-2-1-3 Formation Against Wolves

As the Premier League kicks off with its exciting Round 1 fixture, all eyes are on Manchester United and their manager Erik ten Hag. Known for his innovative tactics and fluid playing style, Ten Hag faces the important decision of choosing the right formation to take on Wolves. In this article, we explore the potential benefits of adopting a 4-2-1-3 formation for this high-stakes encounter.

Midfield Dominance:

The 4-2-1-3 formation provides a solid midfield foundation that can control possession and dictate the tempo of the game. By deploying two central midfielders in a double pivot, Man United can maintain stability in the middle of the park, limiting Wolves’ chances to build up play and launch counterattacks.

Attacking Overload:

This formation allows for a dynamic attack with three forward players supported by an attacking midfielder. With a trio of potent forwards, Manchester United can put constant pressure on the Wolves’ defense, creating more scoring opportunities. The attacking midfielder can act as a link between the midfield and the forward line, adding an extra dimension to the team’s attacking play.

Fluid Movement and Versatility:

Ten Hag’s philosophy revolves around fluid player movement and positional rotation. The 4-2-1-3 formation complements this approach, as it encourages players to interchange positions seamlessly. This fluidity can confuse the opposition defense, opening up spaces and gaps that Manchester United can exploit to their advantage.

Defensive Cover:

While the formation prioritizes attacking prowess, it doesn’t neglect defensive responsibilities. The two central midfielders provide a shield in front of the backline, ensuring that the team remains organized and well-structured defensively. This is particularly crucial when facing a team like Wolves, who can be dangerous on the counter.

Pressing Intensity:

The 4-2-1-3 formation lends itself well to a high pressing game, which aligns with Ten Hag’s tactical preferences. By compressing the playing field and pressing Wolves higher up the pitch, Manchester United can win back possession quickly and launch rapid counterattacks, catching their opponents off guard.

Conclusion:

As Manchester United’s Ten Hag weighs his options for the upcoming Round 1 fixture against Wolves, the 4-2-1-3 formation emerges as a compelling choice. Its blend of midfield control, attacking prowess, fluid movement, defensive stability, and pressing intensity could provide the winning formula for a successful start to the Premier League campaign. By embracing this formation, Ten Hag can unleash the full potential of his team and set the stage for an exhilarating clash on the pitch.

