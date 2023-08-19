Premier League week two: Four events to look forward to

The 2023/24 Premier League season has begun in spectacular fashion, and we can expect plenty of thrills and spills in the following weeks. Matchday 1 was filled with goals, saves, action, and late drama.

The first weekend’s games generated a total of 28 goals, with only four of the 20 sides failing to score. Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Manchester United all opened their accounts with victory, while Chelsea and Liverpool drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge.

1. Can Erling Haaland score for the second weekend running?

Erling Haaland was publicly chastised for his absence from Manchester City’s Community Shield defeat to Arsenal, but he responded in style on the first day of the new season.

The Norwegian scored twice in a 3-0 triumph over newly promoted Burnley to kick off the new season. It only took him four minutes to open the scoring for City, and he doubled his goal in the 36th minute. Before hosting Newcastle United on Saturday, City will play Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday evening.

Haaland will be determined to get on the scoresheet against Sevilla and help City win another trophy.

2. Can Kai Havertz find his mojo?

Kai Havertz has made a tough start to life at the Emirates Stadium following his £65 million transfer from Chelsea. The German has played two very different roles in Arsenal’s two competitive games.

In Gabriel Jesus’ absence, Havertz played as a false 9 against Manchester City in the Community Shield before sliding into midfield in Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest. He’s already been chastised, and keeping silent about Forest didn’t help his cause.

This raises questions regarding Arsenal’s choice to spend significant money on Havertz. The encounter against Forest was a missed opportunity for the Germany international to show off his skills and get off to a good start.

3. Can Erik ten Hag fix Man United’s midfield against Spurs?

Manchester United got off to a winning start thanks to Raphael Varane’s second-half header, but they were very fortunate to beat a great, courageous Wolves side who cut through the hosts’ middle several times and created chances at regular intervals. Wolves were also denied a penalty for Andre Onana’s challenge on Sasa Kalajdzic.

Erik ten Hag didn’t take many positives from United’s performance against Wolves. Certainly not from the performance of his midfield trio, which saw Casemiro, Mason Mount, and Bruno Fernandes ripped to shreds by Wolves. The visitors outran United in the middle of the pitch because they were fitter, faster, and stronger.

Casemiro tried to do everything on his own as a single pivot, while Mount and Fernandes never looked on.

4. David Moyes’ plan against Chelsea

The way Chelsea dominated Liverpool for significant sections of the game at Stamford Bridge has drawn West Ham fans’ attention to David Moyes’ likely strategy in their first home game of the season.

Moyes deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation against Bournemouth, with Tomas Soucek lining up beside Lucas Paqueta. However, with Manchester City pushing up their efforts to get Paqueta, Moyes may be obliged to tamper with his midfield group, which might see new arrival James Ward-Prowse start alongside Soucek this weekend.

Looking at how Chelsea caused issues for the Liverpool backline with their wing-backs and forwards, does Moyes switch to a pragmatic back three formation and try to mimic the visitors’ shape? Alternatively, stick with the 4-2-3-1.

