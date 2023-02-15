PREMIER LEAGUE: Thomas Partey Set To Miss Arsenal’s Clash Against Man City Tonight

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Gunners welcome the reigning champions to the Emirates Stadium sitting three points ahead of them in the table, but knowing that they will be usurped at the top should City beat them.

The Gunners have been able to rely on picking a largely settled team for much of the campaign, but they face being without their influential midfielder against the reigning champions.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is out of tonight’s Premier League clash with Manchester City due to a muscular injury, according to a report.

The Ghana international struggled to stay fit during his first two years in North London, but he has largely managed to put his physical woes behind him in the 2022-23 campaign.

Partey joins a well-stocked Arsenal treatment room which holds fellow midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who is out for the season after undergoing surgery on a knee injury, and Gabriel Jesus is sidelined for the same reason.

He has featured in all but three of their league games this term, but Mikel Arteta will have to make do without him on Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old reportedly did not travel with the team to the stadium for the home, per people who witnessed the team’s arrival.

The reports of him missing the game has put social media on a meltdown, with Arsenal fans going mad over the idea of the Ghana deputy captain missing the crucial game.

However, The Ghana international trained with team-mates on Tuesday and was expected to start the top-of-the-table clash at the Emirates Stadium.

But a late injury setback is set to see him miss out. Although the injury is not thought to be serious, it is nonetheless a significant blow to Arsenal ahead of a hugely important game.

Will Arsenal survive the night without Thomas Partey?

