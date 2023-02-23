SPORT

Premier League Teams Were Winless In The Last 16 First Legs Of The UEFA Champions League This Season

Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool were winless in the last 16 stage first legs of the UEFA Champions League this season.

City were held to a 1-1 draw by RB Leipzig in the last 16 stage of the competition. Pep Guardiola has won different titles with Manchester City but he’s yet to help the team win their first ever UEFA Champions league title.

Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring for his side in the first half. Josko Gvardiol then netted a brilliant goal for Leipzig to cancel out Riyad Mahrez’s opener. It remains to be seen whether Manchester City will beat Leipzig in the second leg.

Real Madrid grabbed a 5-2 win over Liverpool in the last 16 first leg of the UEFA Champions league and it was an humiliating defeat for the Reds. Liverpool forwards Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah opened the scoresheet for their side. Vinicius Junior netted a brace to make the score 2-2 and Militao netted a bullet header to put the Los blancos back in front. Karim Benzema later netted two goals against Liverpool. Benzema became the second player to score in 18 consecutive UEFA champions league seasons.

Borussia Dortmund defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the last 16 first leg of the UEFA Champions league thanks to a brilliant solo goal from Karim Adeyemi.

AC Milan grabbed a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16 first leg of the UEFA Champions league thanks to a goal from Brahim.

