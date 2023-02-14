Premier League Table Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s Final Game For Manchester United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s last game for Manchester United, no premier league team has taken more points than Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar left Manchester United last year in November after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan where he publicly criticized Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag.

After the interview, the Red Devils decided to part ways with the 38-year-old striker. After failing to secure a move to any top European team, the 38-year-old is currently plying his trade in the Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr.

Since he departed from Manchester United, no other team has picked up more points than the Red Devils. Manchester United has picked up 23 points, five more than second-place Brentford who have picked up 19 points with Arsenal 17 points and Manchester City 16 points making up the top four.

These numbers show that Erik Ten Hag made the right decision to axe the legendary number seven. The whole team’s performance has also improved in his absence.

