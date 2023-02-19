PREMIER LEAGUE: Table And Match Review’s After Sunday’s Matches

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League continued on Sunday with another thrilling 24th week at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford’s stellar form continued to hit hard as Manchester United overcame a poor start to beat Leicester City 3-0.

Marcus Rashford has scored 16 goals in 17 matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, taking his tally to 24, breaking his youth club record of 22 seasons until the end of February. The three points will keep Manchester United’s Premier League hopes alive and enough for two big games, the UEFA Europa League second leg and the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday against Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur revived their hopes in the top four with a 2-0 win over West Ham United at home in London on Sunday. Goals from Emerson and Heung-Min Son were enough to give Antonio Conte’s men a much-needed win.

The latest Premier League table:

Arsenal, who have played 24 games, this week are currently at top of the Premier League with 54 points, two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, with Manchester United in third with 49 points.

