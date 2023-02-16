PREMIER LEAGUE: Table And Match Review After Wednesday’s Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal league title quest suffered another major blow on Wednesday as Manchester City defeated the Gunners 3-1 at the Emirates to move ahead of them at the top of the Premier League table. Kevin De Bruyne had earlier put Manchester City in front before Bukayo Saka balanced the scoreline from the spot kick, but the Citizens strike twice after the break as Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland sealed the victory for the visitors on Wednesday night at the Emirates.

The Gunners have now lost three of their last four matches in all competitions as their title hopes of winning the English Premier League title have been dealt a major blow.

Latest English Premier League Table:

With their impressive 3-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday, the Citizens currently occupy the top spot in the English Premier League standings with 51 points, the same as the Gunners, but Pep Guardiola’s men lead the pack due to a superior goal difference.

Check out the full Standings below:

Giddiwrite (

)