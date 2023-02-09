PREMIER LEAGUE: Table And Match Review After Wednesday’s Game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Second-half substitute, Jadon Sancho secured Manchester United a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Leeds on Wednesday at Old Trafford. The relegation-threatened Leeds United sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday and caretaker replacement Michael Skubala was in charge as they head to Manchester on Wednesday night, looking for a victory to improve their stand in the league standings.

Wilfried Gnonto fired Leeds ahead after 55 seconds and Raphael Varane turned into his own goal early in the second half as the visitors dreamt of a first league victory at Old Trafford since February 1981. However, the Erik ten Hag-led team was later made of stern stuff and then bounced back impressively, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho scoring a goal each to ensure that the Red Devils get at least a point in the fascinating 2-2 draw.

Latest English Premier League Table

With the 2-2 draw against Leeds United on Wednesday night, Manchester United are now two points below second-place Manchester City.

Giddiwrite (

)