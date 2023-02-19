PREMIER LEAGUE: Table And Match Review After Sunday’s Matches

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League continued on Sunday with another interesting game-week 24 fixture at Old Trafford, where Marcus Rashford’s remarkable form proceeded with a thumping brace as Manchester United withstood a sloppy start to comfortably beat Leicester City 3-0.

Marcus Rashford scored 16 goals in 17 games since the 2022 FIFA World Cup to take his tally to 24, smashing his previous single-season scoring record of 22 for his childhood club before February was off. However, The three points keep Manchester United’s Premier League title hopes alive and put them up sufficiently for a pair of major games, with the UEFA Europa return leg against Barcelona followed by the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle next Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur reinstated their hopes of a top-four finish on Sunday, following their impressive 2-0 home win over West Ham United in London. Goals from Emerson and Son Heung-min were enough for Antonio Conte’s men to seal the much-needed victory.

Latest Premier League Table:

After all the game-week 24 matches, Arsenal occupies the top spot in the latest Premier League standings with 54 points, two points clear of second place Manchester City while Manchester United occupies the third spot with 49 points.

Check out the full standings below:

