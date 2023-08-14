PREMIER LEAGUE: Table And Match Review After Monday’s Game In England

In a thrilling Premier League opener at Old Trafford, Manchester United narrowly secured a 1-0 victory against an impressive Wolves side, thanks to a late goal from Raphael Varane. The French defender’s headed effort found the back of the net from close range with just 14 minutes left on the clock, much to the relief of the home crowd.

Despite the win, Erik Ten Hag’s team struggled to find their rhythm throughout the match, putting on an unconvincing performance that left fans questioning their title aspirations. The late goal from Varane, however, proved to be the difference-maker and salvaged three points for Manchester United.

As the final whistle approached, tension gripped the stadium as Wolves had a late VAR scare. Goalkeeper Andre Onana’s challenge on Sasa Kalajdzic inside the penalty area raised cries for a spot-kick from the Wolves players and supporters. Referee Simon Hooper, however, remained unmoved by the protests and opted not to award the penalty.

VAR intervened to review the incident, supporting the referee’s decision and confirming that no penalty would be given. The decision left Wolves players and their manager frustrated, as they believed they had a strong case for a late equalizing opportunity.

Ultimately, Manchester United managed to survive the late scare and secure the victory, giving them a positive start to their Premier League campaign. The win highlighted the importance of Varane’s defensive prowess and served as a reminder that even in challenging moments, VAR can play a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of matches

