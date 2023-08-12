SPORT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Table And Match Review After Friday’s Game In England

Manchester City kicked off their quest for an unprecedented fourth consecutive top-flight title with an electrifying victory against promoted Burnley. Fresh from their historic Champions League triumph just two months ago, Pep Guardiola’s squad made a resounding return to competitive action at Turf Moor.

In a scintillating performance, star striker Erling Haaland stole the spotlight with a stunning brace in the first half. The 23-year-old Norwegian wasted no time, netting a goal just 184 seconds into the new campaign. Despite losing their captain, Kevin De Bruyne, to injury, City’s attacking prowess remained unyielding. Haaland struck again with a breathtaking second goal, a powerful shot that thundered off the underside of the crossbar.

The display was not without its drama, as Guardiola couldn’t contain his emotions. As the teams headed off the pitch at halftime, the City boss could be seen berating Haaland, even pushing away a TV camera in the heat of the moment.

Rodri added to the tally with a close-range effort, sealing a commanding 3-0 victory for City. Burnley’s late substitution, Anass Zaroury, found himself on the wrong end of a contentious red card decision, further fueling the match’s intensity.

Check the latest English Premier League Table after Friday’s game below:

