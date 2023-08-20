Premier League Table And Match Review After Aston Villa Beat Everton 4-0.

After a convincing 4-0 victory over Everton on Sunday at Villa Park Stadium, Aston Villa registered their first team to win in the English Premier League for 2023–24.

The team under Unai Emery was eager to bounce back with a victory over the Merseyside outfit on Sunday after their devastating 5-1 loss to Newcastle United in their first game of the new season last weekend.

When John McGinn scored a beautiful right-footed volley to give his team the lead they so richly earned in the 18th minute, Aston Villa got the game off to a promising start. In the 24th minute, Douglas Luiz scored from the penalty spot to give the home team a two-goal advantage. In the 51st minute, Leon Bailey added a third goal with a right-footed effort that beat the Everton goalkeeper.

In the 75th minute, Jhon Duran scored the game’s final goal with a left-footed shot that went straight into the goal, giving Aston Villa their first victory of the season.

Here is the Final English Premier League Table below:

