Premier League: Table And Match Review After All Sunday’s Matches

Two goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho helped Manchester United beat Leeds United to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.

Marcus Rashford continued his scoring form in the 80th minute to give the Red Devils the lead and in the later second half Alejandro Garnacho scored the second goal of the game five minutes later to seal a much-needed win for his side on Sunday afternoon at Elland Road.

Elsewhere, Manchester City bounced back from a disappointing last game against Tottenham Hotspur to beat Aston Villa 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday night.

Goals from Rodri, IIkay, Gundogan, and the spot kick from Riyad Mahrez were enough for the Citizens to beat Aston Villa and close the gap on Arsenal to 3 points. English Premier League schedule:

The Gunners remain top with 51 points, three points behind second-placed Manchester City.

Check out the full standings below:

