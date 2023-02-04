PREMIER LEAGUE: Table And Match Review After All Saturday’s Games

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Everton recorded their first win since October as Sean Dyche’s reign as manager got off to an excellent start with a 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday at Goodison Park Stadium.

A second-half goal from James Tarkowski sealed the much-needed victory for the Merseyside team against the top-of-the-table Arsenal who failed to extend their lead at the top of the pack.

Elsewhere, Manchester United were made to sweat for their 13th successive home victory after star midfielder Casemiro’s red card for violent conduct flashed a fierce conclusion against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Reenergized from sealing their spot in the final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag led team looked set to make light work of Patrick Vieira’s Eagles in a rare Saturday afternoon kick-off at Old Trafford.

However, Bruno Fernandes’ early penalty and a close-range Marcus Rashford goal had the in-form Manchester United cruising to victory, only for Casemiro’s red card to bring the game to a painful conclusion.

Check out the full results below:

Check out the latest English Premier League table below:

