SPORT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Table And Match Review After All Saturday’s Games

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Everton recorded their first win since October as Sean Dyche’s reign as manager got off to an excellent start with a 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday at Goodison Park Stadium. 

A second-half goal from James Tarkowski sealed the much-needed victory for the Merseyside team against the top-of-the-table Arsenal who failed to extend their lead at the top of the pack. 

Elsewhere, Manchester United were made to sweat for their 13th successive home victory after star midfielder Casemiro’s red card for violent conduct flashed a fierce conclusion against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Reenergized from sealing their spot in the final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag led team looked set to make light work of Patrick Vieira’s Eagles in a rare Saturday afternoon kick-off at Old Trafford.

However, Bruno Fernandes’ early penalty and a close-range Marcus Rashford goal had the in-form Manchester United cruising to victory, only for Casemiro’s red card to bring the game to a painful conclusion.

Check out the full results below:

Check out the latest English Premier League table below:

Giddiwrite (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Why Chelsea Coach Should Drop Mason Mount In Chelsea’s Next Game

14 mins ago

Chelsea Might Regret Leaving Benoit Badiashile Out Of Their UEFA Champions League Squad

22 mins ago

Opinion: Jorginho Is Not Worthy To Replace Thomas Partey At The Moment.

39 mins ago

Why It Is Clear That Liverpool Are Missing Mane

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button