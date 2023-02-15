Premier League Table After Man City Won 3-1 To Overtake Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal welcomed Manchester City to the Emirates Stadium in today’s premier league as they look to win again after a disappointing draw with Brentford last season.

A win for the home side will further extend their lead at the top of the table, while a win for Manchester City puts them above the Gunners in the title defence.

“Manchester City” opened the scoring for this game, scoring a goal through De Bruyne in the 24th minute of the first half. Then, in the 42nd minute of the second half, the lead was erased when Saka scored from the penalty spot. However, goals from Grealish and Haaland in the second half gave Manchester City all three points in a game that ended that game with 1-3 in favour of Manchester city.

However, Manchester City is now first in the league table while Arsenal has gone down to the second position while Manchester United maintains the third position.

And this is what the premier league table looks like after this result.

