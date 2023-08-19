Premier League Table After Liverpool Won 3-1, Man Utd Lost 2-0, And Man City Won 1-0

Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth

In his first home game for Liverpool, Alexis MacAllister was dismissed, but the Reds still defeated Bournemouth in a thrilling Premier League contest at Anfield. Liverpool gave up possession, and Antoine Semenyo struck a beautiful shot into the bottom corner for the Cherries, who had earlier had a goal disallowed for Jaidon Anthony being offside. But Diaz, Salah, and Diogo Jota ensured the 3-1 victory.

Photo Credit: 433

Tottenham 2-0 Man United

Tottenham recorded their first win against Manchester United since October 2020 after a brilliant performance in the 2-0 victory. It was an open game in the first half, but not so much penetration; however, Tottenham came back stronger in the second half, with Sarr scoring the opening goal. To put things into perspective for the Manchester United defense, Martinez scored an own goal.

Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Phil Foden was at the heart of it for Manchester City today with his brilliant performance. He displayed a man-of-the match performance in the 1-0 victory, providing the assist for Julian Alvarez. According to Squawka, no player in Europe’s top seven leagues has created more chances than Phil Foden (9) so far this season.

Premier League table after these results

As it stands, Manchester City are second in the table, with Brighton at the top owing to goal difference. Man City, however, have yet to concede a goal this season.

