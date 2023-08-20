SPORT

Premier League Table 2023-24: Latest Standings, Fixtures, Results And Live Scores For Matchday 2

The Premier League season is off to an electrifying start as Matchday 2 unfolds with a series of riveting encounters. Liverpool showcased their mettle with a pulsating victory against Bournemouth, defying the odds even in the face of Alexis Mac Allister’s red card. In another commanding performance, Brighton left Wolves reeling, while Brentford emerged triumphant in the west London derby against Fulham.

The Premier League table sees Brighton’s Seagulls perched at the summit, a testament to their early-season prowess, although the dynamic landscape of football could usher in changes as the weekend progresses. Nottingham Forest ignited the weekend’s fervor with a late winner against Sheffield United, setting the stage for a trio of Saturday afternoon showdowns.

Tottenham fans reveled in their team’s inspiring victory over Manchester United, while Manchester City secured a win against Newcastle, buoyed by Julian Alvarez’s crucial goal on Saturday night. The excitement only builds as West Ham prepares to clash with Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, promising a spectacle for football enthusiasts.

Monday night holds its own intrigue as Arsenal squares off against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, with the Gunners aiming to bounce back from their previous outing and make their mark on Matchday 2. The Premier League is alive with drama and anticipation as teams strive for glory in this exhilarating season.

Current Premier League Standings for the 2023-24 Season

Live scores, fixtures and results

