Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 2

Brighton currently holds the top spot on the league table in these early stages, notching up eight goals and securing two wins out of two matches, with their latest victory over Wolves. Manchester City has also joined them with six points, battling to a hard-earned triumph against Newcastle.

In other Saturday clashes, Liverpool managed to secure an exhilarating win against Bournemouth despite Alexis Mac Allister’s red card, while Brentford emerged victorious in the west London derby against Fulham.

Tottenham put up an encouraging performance as they overcame Manchester United, followed by Manchester City’s Saturday night victory against Newcastle, sealed by a goal from Julian Alvarez.

Sunday’s standout fixture saw West Ham deliver an exceptional victory over Chelsea, closely followed by Aston Villa’s dominating 4-0 win against Everton. Nottingham Forest clinched a last-minute winner against Sheffield United on Friday night.

On Monday night, the spotlight shifts to Selhurst Park where Arsenal faces Crystal Palace. The Gunners are determined to enhance their performance from the previous week.

Premier League table 2023-24

Fixtures and results

