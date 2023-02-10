Premier League: Saturday Matches, Fixtures, And Previews

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Saturday Matches

West Ham vs Chelsea

Arsenal vs Brentford

Crystal Palace vs Brighton

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest

Leicester vs Tottenham

Southampton vs Wolves

Bournemouth vs Newcastle

West Ham United and Chelsea will meet for the 120th time when they clash in the Premier League on Saturday at noon. For the first time since October, West Ham are seeking to win back-to-back home games, while Chelsea are attempting to avoid losing their eighth straight away game.

On Saturday, Arsenal will play Brentford in a London derby at the Emirates in the Premier League. They are attempting to avoid losing three straight games in all competitions. Mikel Arteta’s club lost 1-0 to relegation-threatened Everton in their most recent match, while Brentford cruised to a 3-0 victory over Southampton to further their European dreams.

Nottingham Forest will be aiming to maintain their good Premier League performance when they take on Fulham on Saturday at Craven Cottage. Although Steve Cooper’s team has accrued the most Premier League points thus far in 2023, Fulham still leads Forest in the rankings by eight points.

Tottenham Hotspur will go to the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon to play Leicester City in an effort to finish in the top four of the Premier League rankings. Brendan Rodgers’ team just defeated Aston Villa 4-2 while Tottenham damaged Manchester City’s chances of winning the championship with a 1-0 victory in North London.

Newcastle United, under the leadership of Eddie Howe, travel far and wide to the south on Saturday for the evening Premier League match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, where they will once again compete for maximum points. West Ham United held Newcastle United to a 1-1 draw in their most recent game, while Bournemouth lost late to Brighton & Hove Albion.

