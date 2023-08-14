Premier League Results And Table After Both Chelsea And Tottenham Played A Draw In Their First Games

The English Premier League commenced on a positive note for the reigning champions, Manchester City. However, the situation was different for Tottenham and Liverpool as they completed their first 90 minutes of the 2023/24 season.

Tottenham Hotspur's Romero secured the team's first goal of the season just 11 minutes into their away game against Brentford. Around 15 minutes after the initial goal, Mbeumo equalized for Brentford from a penalty kick, maintaining a balanced game.

Surprisingly, Wissa extended Brentford’s lead to 2-1 in the 36th minute. Before the conclusion of the first half, Emerson Royal leveled the score to 2-2 for Tottenham Hotspur. The second half ended goalless as both teams played without finding the back of the net.

In Stamford Bridge, Chelsea played their first competitive match of the season against Liverpool, who aimed to commence the season on a positive note. Diaz of Liverpool struck first in the 18th minute, granting the Reds an advantage in a challenging environment.

Liverpool’s Salah seemingly added another goal in the 29th minute, but it was disallowed due to offside. Nonetheless, Chelsea’s Disasi equalized in the 37th minute from a corner kick that remained uncleared, resulting in a 1-1 score. However, another goal for Chelsea was disallowed by VAR two minutes later. The first half concluded with a 1-1 draw. Ultimately, neither team scored during the second half, leading to a stalemate.

