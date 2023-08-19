Premier League reacts after Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi scored 8 goals in his last 6 EPL games

The English Premier League has reacted after in-form Super Eagles of Nigeria star Taiwo Awoniyi continues his impressive goal scoring form for Nottingham Forest football club, in their remarkable 2-1 victory over newly promoted Sheffield United football club on Friday night in the Matchday 2 of the EPL.

The former Union Berlin football club of Germany star has been scoring goals for fun in the English Premier League since the end of last season, and he was able to impress again on Friday night, as he scored a classic goal to guide his team to a well deserved victory.

Taiwo Awoniyi’s impressive goal scoring form started with a brace against Southampton football club in May, and he also scored another brace against Chelsea football club, before scoring a goal each against Arsenal football club and Crystal Palace football club (all in May).

Taiwo Awoniyi continues his scoring form against Arsenal football club last weekend, and he was able to score again in their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Sheffield United football club.

Goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Chris Wood helped Nottingham Forest football club to secure their first victory of the season in the English Premier League, while Gustavo Hamer scored a goal for Sheffield United football club.

The goal against Sheffield United football club has now marked Taiwo Awoniyi’s 8th goal in his last 6 English Premier League matches.

Reacting after in-form Super Eagles of Nigeria star Taiwo Awoniyi scored 8 goals in his last 6 English Premier League games for Nottingham Forest football club, Premier League posted on their verified Twitter handle on Friday night that;

“Nottingham Forest’s in-form man.

Taiwo Awoniyi has now scored eight goals in his last six Premier League games.”

