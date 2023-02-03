Premier League Player of the Month for January revealed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been named as the Premier League Player of the Month for January after his impressive run of performances.

The England international has managed 26 goal contributions for the Red Devils this campaign and nearly half of those have been in the Premier League.

Rashford was in superb form last month with three league goals. This included a late winner in the Manchester derby as well as the opening goal against Arsenal.

There were other players with more goal involvements but Rashford definitely deserves his accolade, having found the back of the net against the top two in the league.

Rashford has looked unstoppable for Man Utd

﻿

The United graduate was in good run before the World Cup but he has been playing at a different level since the restart with goal contributions in almost every game.

Manager Erik ten Hag has repeatedly said that he is ‘unstoppable‘ at the moment and the forward will be hoping to continue the brilliant run over the course of the season.

Rashford has now picked up his second Premier League Player of the Month accolade this term and this should only motivate him further in the quest for trophies at United.

The Red Devils have not won any piece of silverware in nearly six years but have the chance to end the drought in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United this month.

With the club still alive in the FA Cup and Europa League, there is every possibility that they could win more than one trophy this season. Rashford has a huge role to play.

United return to Premier League action on Saturday with a home game against Crystal Palace. They will be looking to avenge the late 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park last month.

SportsLight12 (

)