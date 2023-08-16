Premier League opening games: Premier League team of week one

Erik ten Hag of Manchester United defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers. Arsenal, Newcastle United, Brighton, and Liverpool all competed. Enzo Fernandez, 22, had a 117-touch day, completing 10-of-11 long balls and making 17 passes into the final third. Chelsea’s 65% possession rate might propel them to a top-four finish. Pep Guardiola scolded Erling Haaland after he scored twice from three shots in the first half. Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber, Arsenal’s three summer additions, all had varied results.

Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Moussa Diaby were involved in both goals, but the Magpies created nine “big chances” in the second half. Although the Newcastle enterprise is still young and in its first year back in the Champions League, a top-four return is achievable when a club leads 3-1 and takes experienced Premier League forwards off the bench.

David Moyes’ defense-first effort led to Bournemouth’s draw against West Ham, while Brentford’s win against Tottenham saw the introduction of Micky van de Ven as a new centre back and Destiny Udogie as a new left back. Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham’s new manager, was able to control the game against Brentford’s tricky press, learning from their players under duress. Despite a tiny sample size and the need for another goalscorer, Everton performed admirably against Fulham. The performance of Brighton against Luton Town was encouraging, with Evan Ferguson scoring a goal.

Sheffield United signed midfielder Jefferson Lerma on a free transfer from Bournemouth, where he made 100 Premier League games and kept together his former team’s midfield. Alexis Mac Allister played set back and out of position for Liverpool in their triumph over Chelsea. In Weeks 1 and 2, the clubs will face more difficult opponents, with both teams projected to produce both positive and negative results.

