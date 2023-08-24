Premier League Matchweek 3 -Events to watch out for

As Matchweek 3 of the 2023/24 Premier League season begins, it’s time to get ready for a full slate of action.

Tottenham’s win over Manchester United, West Ham’s win over Chelsea, Alex MacAllister’s red card, Aston Villa’s thrashing of Everton, and Brighton’s thrashing of Wolves were among the major headlines from Matchweek 2.

Only time will tell if Matchweek 3 will live up to the drama, but there are plenty of great games on the schedule beginning Friday evening.

1. Moises Caicedo’s full Chelsea debut

Moises Caicedo joined Chelsea for a British transfer record cost of £115 million from Brighton last week, ending a long-drawn trade drama between Chelsea and Liverpool. He didn’t start the game against West Ham on Sunday, and Chelsea trailed 2-1 when he entered.

Caicedo, on the other hand, had a disastrous debut. After coming off the bench, he appeared sluggish and gave up a late penalty for West Ham’s third goal, which was comfortably scored by Lucas Paqueta. The setback was hardly the fault of the Ecuador international, with the Blues appearing fragmented at the London Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side face newly-promoted Luton Town at home next, and with Carney Chukwuemeka due to be out for six weeks following knee surgery, all eyes will be on Caicedo’s complete Chelsea debut on Friday evening.

2. How does Liverpool cope without Alexis Mac Allister?

Alexis Mac Allister’s Anfield debut against Bournemouth last Saturday was cut short by referee Thomas Brammall’s red card for a challenge on Ryan Christie in the 58th minute. On first glance, it appeared to be a harsh judgement because Mac Allister mistimed his challenge and clipped Christie’s leg, but the VAR upheld Brammall’s on-field ruling and the red card stood.

Liverpool have challenged the referee’s decision to show Mac Allister a red card in their 3-1 win over Bournemouth. They will be hoping to get the Argentine midfielder’s three-match punishment overturned, since he will miss games against Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Wolves. If the FA believes the club has lodged a ‘frivolous appeal,’ the suspension might be extended.

As things currently stand, Jurgen Klopp will be preparing his team without Mac Allister for the upcoming tough test against Newcastle. Wataru Endo, the club’s most recent signing, impressed on his Liverpool debut after coming off the bench, putting him in line to replace Mac Allister in midfield. But is Endo prepared to take the pitch against Newcastle? Or will Klopp change his strategy?

3. Manchester United’s response to Tottenham defeat

Erik ten Hag has a lot on his plate this week as he attempts to get Manchester United back on track following a difficult start to the season. He’ll be seeking to address several flaws that have surfaced in Man United’s first two Premier League games.

Three points from their first two games is an improvement on last year’s disastrous start, and the manner the Red Devils recovered then should give them some confidence, but some of the deficiencies on display this year have been unexpected, particularly in the centre of the park.

While they were fortunate to beat Wolves 1-0 in their season opener, their 2-0 away defeat to Tottenham last weekend has clearly cast doubt on the manager’s tactics and the players’ mentality.

Ten Hag expects a rousing response from his United team when they face Nottingham Forest at home on Saturday. Will his men deliver the goods?

