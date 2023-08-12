Premier league match: Arsenal FC Vs Nothinham forest FC.

The Gunner’s hosted a match against Nothinham forest in their home stadium “Emirate stadium” today being the 12 of august in England premier league.

Nothinham forest took the lead against Arsenal I their last premier league game, which their match letter ended with 1-0, Nothinham forest 1-0 Arsenal.

Confiremd Xi man lineup for Arsenal.

Aaron Ramsdale, Thomas partey, Ben white, Williams saliba, Jurrien Timber, Martin Ødergaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Matinelli.

Substitute for the Gunner’s.

Karl Jacop Hein, Gabriel magalhael, Jakub kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile smith-rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Leandro trossard and Reiss Nelson.

Nothinham forest confiremd lineup.

Matt turner, Scott Makenna, Joe Worrall, Willy boly, Ola Aina, Orel Mangala, Ryan Yates, Serge Aurier, Morgan Gibb-white, Danilo and Brennan Johnson

Substitutes for Nothinham forest.

Ethan Horvarth, Neco Williams, Moussa Niakhate, Cheikhou Kouyate, Remo Freuler, Lewis o’Brien, Taiwo Awóníyì, Chris Wood and Anthony Elanga.

Edward Nketiah opens the net with a goal scored with his right foot In the 26 minutes of the game. Goal….! Bukayo saka Strikes the ball from outside box with his left foot to the net to make the match 2-0 in the 32 minutes of the game. Now the first half of the game ends with 2-0, Arsenal 2-0 Nothinham forest.

Ajogwuobinnabenjaminọfọr (

)