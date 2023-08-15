PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester Utd’s Next 5 Matches Including The Though Games Against Arsenal And Spurs

After their hard-earned 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening game of the 2023-24 English Premier League season on Monday, Manchester United will be hoping to build on the win when they take on Tottenham Hotspur this weekend in their next game of the new season.

Recall that both teams played out a dramatic 2-2 draw the last time they met in the English Premier League last season, and the Erik ten Hag-led team will be looking for a victory over the Londoners when they meet again to make it two out of two in the new season.

The Red Devils will take on last season’s runners-up Arsenal in one of the most anticipated games of the English Premier League on Sunday, September 3, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Recall that the Red lost 3-2 to the Gunners the last time both teams met in the English Premier League, and they will be looking for a victory when they meet again to get revenge.

Check out the full Manchester United’s next 5 games in the English Premier League below:

