PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester Utd Next 5 Matches Including The Much-Anticipated Clash With Arsenal

Manchester United will be bidding to bounce back from their last disappointing 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur when they face Nottingham Forest on Saturday, August 26, in their next game of the season.

The Erik ten Hag-led Red Red Devils will take a trip to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 3, where they will renew their rivalry with Arsenal in one of the most anticipated games of the campaign. Recall that Manchester United suffered a disappointing 3-2 loss against the Gunners the last time both teams met in the English Premier League, and they will be looking for a victory when they meet again to avenge the loss.

The Red Devils will play host to the in-form Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, September 16, at Old Trafford Stadium, where they will be looking for a victory to end their three-game winless streak against the Seagulls.

Check out the full Manchester United next five fixtures below:

