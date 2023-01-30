PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United Confirmed February Fixtures, Dates And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will be involved in five English Premier League matches in February where they will be bidding to keep their hopes of winning the league title race on the right track. The Red Devils are currently 4th on the league standings with 39 points, 11 points below Arsenal who lead the pack with 50 points going into this weekend’s matches.

Manchester United will welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford Stadium in their first English Premier League match of the month on Saturday, February 4.

The Red Devils will confront Leeds United twice in February, the first encounter will be staged at Old Trafford on Wednesday, February 8, while the second meeting will be decided on Sunday, February 12, at Elland Road Stadium.

Manchester United will face Leicester City in another English Premier League match slated for February, at Old Trafford Stadium.

Check out the full February fixtures below:

Manchester United will host Crystal Palace in their next English Premier League match this weekend, can the Red Devils get a victory to boost their hopes of winning the league title?

