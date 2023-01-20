Premier League: Liverpool host Chelsea on Saturday in a clash of Titans.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool will host rivals, Chelsea, at Anfield on Saturday 21st of January. The clash will not cease to be a mouthwatering fixture as the two sides have been on a bad run of form and are hoping to get back to winning ways.

Jurgen Klopp’s men suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at the home of Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend. Liverpool are 19 points behind league leaders, Arsenal, and will be hoping to avoid losing their first 3 games of a calendar year since 1953.

Liverpool signed Coady Gakpo from PSV this January for a fee around £50m including add ons, to strengthen the attacking options. Klopp is also hoping to sign Wolves midfielder, Matheus Nunes before the transfer window closes. On an advantageous note, Liverpool have lost only once in the Premier League this season, with their only defeat coming against Leeds United in October.

Chelsea on the other hand are winless in their last four Premier League away games. Having played a game more, the Blues are level on points with Liverpool while sitting 10th in the table.

Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly, has brought in 5 new players in this January transfer window alone, after completing the signing of PSV winger, Noni Madueke on Friday.

Lawguns (

)