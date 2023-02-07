Premier League Highest Goalscorers As Rashford And Kane Both Add To Their Tallies

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erling Haaland has continued to take the Premier League as he keeps on registering goals for Manchester City. With 25 goals in 20 games this season, he has outscored every Premier League goalscorer for a season since 2018, and he looks forward to breaking more records.

His rival from Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane also has 16 goals in 22 games this season, but no one is talking about it because of what Erling Haaland is cooking at the top.

Sitted at the third position is Brentford’s Ivan Toney who is not smiling this season as he has registered 13 goals already in 19 games for Brentford this season.

Aleksandr Mitrovic, who led Fulham out of the Championship is the fourth highest goalscorer in the Premier League this season with 11 goals in 18 games for the English club.

Sitted at the 5th position is Marcus Rashford, who has been the main man for Manchester United for a long time. He is currently Europe’s highest goalscorer this year and 5th in the Prenier League this season. He has scored 10 goals in 21 appearances for Manchester United this season, and looks forward to scoring more for the Red Devils. He is tied in the 5th position with Leeds United’s Rodrigo who has also scored 10 goals in 18 games this season for his club.

We have Miguel Almiron in the 7th position with 9 goals in 22 games while Martin Odegaard and James Madison are tied at 8th with 8 goals each. Bukayo Saka is the 10th on the list with 7 goals in 20 games for Arsenal.

Follow up and share for more interesting updates.

Simplegist (

)