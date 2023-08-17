PREMIER LEAGUE: Game-Week 2 Preview, Fixtures And Dates

The 2023-24 English Premier League will resume with the game-week 2 fixtures on Friday, August 18, at City Ground Stadium where Nottingham Forest will take on Sheffield United in the opening fixture of the weekend.

After their 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the opening game of the season last Sunday, Liverpool will be bidding to register their first victory of the campaign when they welcome Bournemouth to Anfield Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The stand-out fixture of the weekend will take place in London on Saturday, evening where Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United square off against each other. The Red Devils will enter the much-anticipated clash after their hard-earned 1-0 win over Wolves, while Tottenham, on the other hand, will enter the contest after their 2-2 draw with Brentford in their league opening games.

Manchester City will play host to Newcastle United on Saturday night at Etihad, where they will be looking for a victory to maintain their impressive start to their title defense. The reigning champions defeated the newly promoted Burnley 3-0 in their opening game of the season, while the Magpies, on the other hand, defeated 5-1 in their first game of the season.

Check out the full fixtures below:

