PREMIER LEAGUE: Game-Week 1 Preview, Fixtures, Dates And Kickoff Time

Football fans around the world are gearing up for an action-packed weekend as the long-awaited 2023-24 English Premier League season makes a triumphant return this weekend. After a hiatus that felt like an eternity, the top-tier English football league is back with a bang, presenting a lineup of intriguing fixtures that promise to deliver heart-pounding action and fierce competition.

The action will get underway on Friday, August 11, when Manchester City will be bidding to commence their title defense on a positive note when they take on the newly promoted Burnley at Turf Moor Stadium.

Last season’s runners-up Arsenal will be aiming to begin their new Premier League campaign on a remarkable note when they lock horns with Nottingham Forest, in the early kick-off game of the day on Saturday, August 12, at Emirates.

In another eye-catching fixture, Chelsea will lock horns with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. The encounter holds significance not only because of the historical rivalry between the two clubs but also due to the recent signings that have injected fresh energy into both sides. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how these new talents will impact the match’s dynamics.

Check out the full fixtures below:

