Premier League Club Stadium Chelsea Should Be Wary Of This New Season

Chelsea seems rejuvenated already under current boss, Mauricio Pochenttino. However, their current resurgence does not guarantee outright winning in these four Stadium am going to mention below;

1. Old Trafford;

The Blues have failed to get three points in almost a decade at Old Trafford, with one of their heaviest defeat of last Season also happening they.

They must put all of their energy when next they go.

2. Anfield;

Not many teams in the world goes to Anfield and comes back with all points all a single point. Chelsea kickstart their Premier league journey this season they.

3. Amex Stadium;

The Brighton And Hove Albion’s stadium haven’t been a good hunting ground for Chelsea in recent times.

4; Etihad Stadium;

The dominance of Man City have made it difficult for many clubs to takes point away from their home ground… Chelsea is not an exception, and have failed woefully on that ground.

