A Premier League club has sacked their Coach after a poor run of form that has seen the club fail to win a single game since November last year.

Leeds united coach Jesse Marsh has been been dismissed after terrible run of form. The American took the helms of affair last season from Marcelo Bielsa and managed to keep the club in the Premier League after fighting in the relegation battle.

However Marsh has failed to win since November and his lost to Nottingham Forest last this week made the owners of Leeds United to dismiss him. In the match against Forest Leeds were obviously the better side but the failed to convert their chances.

Unfortunately for them Nottingham Forest were able to get a goal after a well worked attack and leads were unable to come back in the match.

In a brief statement released by the club, Leeds thanked the American for his wonderful service at the club and revealed that a successor would be announced any moment from now.

