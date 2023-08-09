Premier League Club Part Ways with Manager Days Before New Season Kickoff

Former Spain and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui’s tenure as head coach of Wolves has concluded after a nine-month stint, marked by an “agreement to part ways” just before the commencement of the upcoming Premier League season.

Lopetegui took the reins in November following the club’s second attempt to secure his services, replacing Bruno Lage. His leadership saw Wolves ascend from a lower standing on the league table to a respectable 13th position. However, a notable divergence of opinions concerning the club’s recruitment strategy during the summer months led to the 56-year-old’s departure.

Both Lopetegui and the club acknowledged their differences of opinion on specific matters and mutually decided that an amicable termination of his contract was the most suitable resolution. This decision followed weeks of discussions characterized by respect and congeniality. This approach granted the club the necessary time and space to initiate the search for a new head coach, while also ensuring Lopetegui and his support staff could continue their planned preparations to ensure the team’s optimal condition for the start of the upcoming Premier League season.

Lopetegui expressed his sentiments in a personal statement, extending his best wishes to Wolves and everyone associated with the club. He conveyed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the team and commended the players for their dedication towards achieving their objectives. He also highlighted the remarkable support from the fans, acknowledging their unwavering backing for him, his staff, and his family.

Lopetegui’s tenure saw significant improvements. When he took over, Wolves languished at the bottom of the Premier League. His leadership witnessed the team securing nine league victories, including triumphs over Liverpool and Tottenham at Molineux. This commendable performance propelled the club to a comfortable mid-table finish, ensuring their presence in the top-flight for a sixth consecutive season.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs thanked Lopetegui and his staff for their dedication and hard work during their time at the club. He acknowledged their successful fulfillment of the primary objective – retaining Premier League status in the previous season. Hobbs also highlighted the collective decision to part ways due to divergent viewpoints on critical matters. He noted that the departing coaching team left the squad in excellent shape following an effective pre-season, providing an advantageous foundation for Lopetegui’s successor to achieve success in the upcoming season opener.

Source: Click here

Marvelous67 (

)