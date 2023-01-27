Premier League: Chelsea’s possible lineup with the potential signing of Caseido and Malo Gusto

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea are hoping to complete the signing of Moseis Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion and Malo Gusto from Lyon before the transfer window closes on the 31st of this month. That will increase Chelsea’s signings in the January transfer window to seven.

Chelsea had their initial bid of £55m for Caicedo rejected two days ago. And seeing that Arsenal’s £60m bid for the Brighton midfielder was rejected on Friday afternoon, the Blues will be ready to go into a bidding war with Arsenal for the player.

Also, Chelsea’s initial bid for Lyon’s talented left back, Malo Gusto, was rejected with the Lyon president believing that Gutso will be with them till at least the end of the season. The Blues will continue pushing just like they did with Mudryk deal.

Gutso wants Chelsea and have agreed to personal terms with the London side, it will be a long-term contract. If all things work out as planned, Caicedo and Gutso will become Chelsea players this month.

Potter’s best XI in a 433 formation

Goalkeeper: Kepa

Defenders: Recce James, Thiago Silva, Badaishile, Chiwell

Midfielders: Mount, Caicedo, Kovacic

Forwards: Noni Madueke, Joao Felix, Mudryk

Lawguns (

)