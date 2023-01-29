SPORT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea Confirmed February Fixtures, Dates And Kickoff Time

The English Premier League will resume in February with more games in the continuation of the 2022-23 campaign, and Chelsea will be involved in four league matches where they will be bidding to restore their hopes of a top-four finish.

The Blues currently occupy the 10th spot in the English Premier League table with 29 points, 10 points below the top-four spot, and they will be aiming for success during their February fixtures to close the gap on the top-four spot.

The Graham Potter-led team will play host to Fulham in their first game of the new month on Friday, February 3 at Stamford Bridge Stadium. The Londoners lost to the first leg of the encounter 2-1 at Craven Cottage, and they will be seeking revenge when both teams meet for the second time in the campaign.

Chelsea’s stand-out fixture in February will be away against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, February 26 in London.

Check out the full February fixtures below:

