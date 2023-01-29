PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea Confirmed February Fixtures, Dates And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League will resume in February with more games in the continuation of the 2022-23 campaign, and Chelsea will be involved in four league matches where they will be bidding to restore their hopes of a top-four finish.

The Blues currently occupy the 10th spot in the English Premier League table with 29 points, 10 points below the top-four spot, and they will be aiming for success during their February fixtures to close the gap on the top-four spot.

The Graham Potter-led team will play host to Fulham in their first game of the new month on Friday, February 3 at Stamford Bridge Stadium. The Londoners lost to the first leg of the encounter 2-1 at Craven Cottage, and they will be seeking revenge when both teams meet for the second time in the campaign.

Chelsea’s stand-out fixture in February will be away against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, February 26 in London.

Check out the full February fixtures below:

