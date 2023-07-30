PREMIER LEAGUE: Check Out The Game-Week 1 Fixtures, Dates, And Kickoff Time

The much anticipated 2023-24 English Premier League season will get underway on Friday, August 11, with a game slated for the day, while 6 more matches will be decided the next day. And two games will be played on Sunday, while the last fixture of the match week will take place on Monday.

Manchester City will be bidding to build on their remarkable 2022-23 campaign when they face the newly promoted Burnley in the opening game of the new season on Friday, August 11, at Turf Moor Stadium.

Last season’s runners-up, Arsenal will be aiming to begin the new campaign on a positive note when they welcome Nottingham Forest to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, August 12, in their opening game of the new season.

Chelsea will be hoping to get their mission off to a remarkable start in the new Premier League season when they play host to Liverpool on Sunday, August 13, at Stamford Bridge.

Check out the full game-week 1 fixtures below:

